Membrana Market Cap Reaches $328,040.62 (MBN)

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Membrana has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One Membrana coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Membrana has a total market capitalization of $328,040.62 and approximately $107,125.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00055114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00125741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011932 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00044751 BTC.

Membrana Profile

MBN is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 377,739,561 coins. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana . The official website for Membrana is membrana.io

According to CryptoCompare, "Mobilian's vision is to respond to the concerns of the automobile market, particularly concerning autonomous vehicles. Resource and investment in autonomous cars is not an issue for the booming industry, there are already countless reputable automobile brands that are investing massively in this phenomenon. However, there still exist huge gaps in security and technology of autonomous transportation. "

