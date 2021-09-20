TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

TTEC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of TTEC traded down $5.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.87. 134,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,400. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day moving average of $102.16. TTEC has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,443,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

