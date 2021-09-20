Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 276.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $3,427,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $1,089,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $1,246,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter worth about $969,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,636. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

