890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) Short Interest Down 27.6% in August

890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 108,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 202,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ENFA stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,829. 890 5th Avenue Partners has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 1st quarter worth $12,979,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,242,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 780,438 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $11,924,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 170,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $11,681,000. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

