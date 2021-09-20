Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Short Interest Down 27.2% in August

Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the August 15th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 408,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. 11.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.02. 139,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,375. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

Forward Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicinal treatment for inflammatory and neurological indications. It focuses on the immunomodulatory compound dimethyl fumarate and its derivatives. The company was founded by Florian Schönharting on July 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

