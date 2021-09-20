$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to report sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.58 billion. Avangrid posted sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $8.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Avangrid by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Avangrid by 27.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Avangrid by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after acquiring an additional 154,138 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Avangrid by 31.3% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Avangrid by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,965,000 after acquiring an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.12. 382,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,440. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

