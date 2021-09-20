BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). BigCommerce reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BigCommerce.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIGC. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.73.

BIGC traded down $3.64 on Monday, hitting $54.73. 1,947,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a PE ratio of -81.85. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82.

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $121,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,483 shares of company stock valued at $44,739,048 in the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 217.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

