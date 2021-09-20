Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives $2.32 Average PT from Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BTEGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baytex Energy stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,708,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,000.

Baytex Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 853,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,788. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

