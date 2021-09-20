UBU Finance (UBU) Achieves Market Cap of $178,602.54

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. UBU Finance has a total market capitalization of $178,602.54 and $39,595.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UBU Finance has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UBU Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0189 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UBU Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00055062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002660 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00124931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00011902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00044792 BTC.

UBU Finance Profile

UBU Finance is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 10,348,138 coins and its circulating supply is 9,461,473 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

UBU Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBU Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UBU Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UBU Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UBU Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.