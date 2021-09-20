Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.07 Million

Analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will announce sales of $25.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.25 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $94.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.28 million to $98.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $126.17 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $144.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02.

Several analysts recently commented on ADMS shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

NASDAQ:ADMS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. 164,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,935. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,160,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,097 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 60,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

