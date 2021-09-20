Stakinglab (LABX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded up 83.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Stakinglab has a market cap of $1,062.32 and $34.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021009 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001315 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the exchanges listed above.

