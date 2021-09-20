JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,141,000 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the August 15th total of 1,502,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,705.0 days.

JDHIF stock remained flat at $$10.35 during midday trading on Monday. JD Health International has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07.

About JD Health International

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products, including OTC drugs, prescription drugs, and medical devices and supplies, as well as health and wellness products through direct selling and online retail pharmacy network.

