Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.90.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZRE. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 172,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,057. The stock has a market cap of $997.18 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.72. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. Research analysts predict that Azure Power Global will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Azure Power Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Azure Power Global by 87.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.