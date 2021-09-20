Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.90.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZRE. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.
Azure Power Global stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 172,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,057. The stock has a market cap of $997.18 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 0.72. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Azure Power Global by 10.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Azure Power Global by 87.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
