Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to announce sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $8.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

OC traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $89.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $64.56 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,604,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,765,000 after purchasing an additional 180,146 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Owens Corning by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,537,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,403,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,325,000 after purchasing an additional 734,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,165,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

