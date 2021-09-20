Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Decreases By 29.9%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,100 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 1,119,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 413.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBLCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.74 target price (down from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.96.

LBLCF stock traded down $2.33 on Monday, reaching $67.18. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,912. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $72.55.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

