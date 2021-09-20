DAO Maker (DAO) One Day Volume Tops $10.71 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00004941 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $79.65 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00066086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00175118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00111986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,033.57 or 0.06932567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,601.40 or 0.99641718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.30 or 0.00782255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

