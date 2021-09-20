ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Separately, Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE ASX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.42. 6,772,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $9.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 48.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,325,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704,367 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,947,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,552 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 59.0% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,789 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 18.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,380,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after purchasing an additional 674,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

