Insider Selling: Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR) Director Sells 1,932,126 Shares of Stock

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR) Director John Albright sold 1,932,126 shares of Score Media and Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.44, for a total transaction of C$87,804,113.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$44,634,164.46.

John Albright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, John Albright sold 830,000 shares of Score Media and Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.13, for a total transaction of C$38,286,837.60.

Shares of SCR traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,780. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a one year low of C$6.60 and a one year high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a current ratio of 11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -19.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.04.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$6.43 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Score Media and Gaming from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Score Media and Gaming to a “hold” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

