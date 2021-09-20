Verge (XVG) Price Down 5.4% This Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $361.08 million and $50.68 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00364163 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000716 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,478,637,092 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XVGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.