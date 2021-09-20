BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0022 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $1.61 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,639.43 or 0.99755138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00079686 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008579 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00058781 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001276 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002318 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005780 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

