Brokerages Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $682.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.98. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.