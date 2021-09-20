Brokerages Expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. First Mid Bancshares posted earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 544 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $682.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.98. First Mid Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.59%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.