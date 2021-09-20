$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Adient posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $10.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adient by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.56. 919,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 3.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. Adient has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $53.17.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

