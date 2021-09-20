SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $150.65

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $150.65 and last traded at $150.39, with a volume of 11311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.13.

The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.47.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPSC)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

