CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Short Interest Update

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 551,700 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 435,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:CAI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 661,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,547. CAI International has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.09.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAI International will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAI shares. William Blair downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. B. Riley downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CAI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in CAI International in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CAI International by 84,280.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

