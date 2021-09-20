Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Update

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 288,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 228,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRETF. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martinrea International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF remained flat at $$9.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $13.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41.

Martinrea International, Inc is a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.