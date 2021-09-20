Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.38

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $218.28 million and approximately $28.80 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00054450 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00124406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00044115 BTC.

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

