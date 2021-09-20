Firo (FIRO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.45 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $6.33 or 0.00014609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Firo has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Firo has a market capitalization of $78.03 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00020119 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded up 138.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,324,242 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

