Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $7,263.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00023807 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.49 or 0.00402601 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001107 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000054 BTC.

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

