Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LDSVF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Shares of LDSVF stock traded up $125.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $11,525.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11,129.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9,970.55. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a one year low of $7,865.95 and a one year high of $12,046.95.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.