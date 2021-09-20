Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives C$70.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of TSE RCI.B traded down C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$59.51. 923,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$63.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.50. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.68 and a one year high of C$67.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

