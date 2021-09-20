Analysts Set Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Price Target at C$59.55

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

TSE:AIF traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$63.20. 69,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,465. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.59. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$47.10 and a 1 year high of C$68.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.2534513 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.82%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

