Short Interest in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Declines By 26.1%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Trilogy Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

TMQ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.79. 3,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,518. The stock has a market cap of $258.56 million, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.50. Trilogy Metals has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trilogy Metals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

