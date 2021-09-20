Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. 38 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.07.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MLVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.
About Malvern Bancorp
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.
