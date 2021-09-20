Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLVF traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.75. 38 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.67 million, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Malvern Bancorp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLVF. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 270,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Malvern Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 657,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and originating residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, and other loans. Its principal sources of funds are deposits, repayments of loans and investment securities, maturities of investments and interest bearing deposits.

