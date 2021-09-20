Short Interest in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Declines By 26.5%

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 478,200 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the August 15th total of 650,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth $1,726,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novan by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Novan stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.23. 10,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,601. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $154.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.02. Novan has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 759.49% and a negative return on equity of 274.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novan will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

