Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Ecovyst posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ECVT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,664. Ecovyst has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecovyst (ECVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.