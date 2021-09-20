Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to post $64.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.14 million and the lowest is $54.00 million. Amyris reported sales of $34.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $389.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $400.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $392.99 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

In other Amyris news, COO Eduardo Alvarez sold 17,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $261,610.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,745 shares of company stock worth $2,170,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter valued at $563,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amyris by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amyris by 57.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Amyris by 370.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,541 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Amyris by 152,643.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 45,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 45,793 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $12.88. 104,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,992,507. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. Amyris has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

