CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.41. CoreCivic posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CXW shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

CXW stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.79. 66,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,205. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

