Rage Fan (RAGE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $341,883.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 46.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. Rage Fan has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $341,883.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00065664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.83 or 0.00173841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00110706 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.16 or 0.06960222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,637.53 or 1.00036559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.06 or 0.00774978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

