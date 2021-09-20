Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) Short Interest Update

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 44,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tailwind International Acquisition stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tailwind International Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TWNI stock remained flat at $$9.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,189. Tailwind International Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.69.

Tailwind International Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.