Short Interest in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Declines By 24.8%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,200 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 858,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.69. 724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,893. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $219.60 million, a P/E ratio of 331.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 378.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 443,982 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,197 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 674,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.