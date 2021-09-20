Zloadr Price Hits $1.12 on Major Exchanges (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 48.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Zloadr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zloadr has a total market cap of $6.10 million and approximately $204.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zloadr has traded down 66.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00054526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00125088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011840 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044064 BTC.

Zloadr Profile

ZDR is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

