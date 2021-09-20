$105.28 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to post sales of $105.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.68 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $63.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $426.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $424.46 million to $429.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $478.25 million, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $482.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.64 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUTH. Piper Sandler upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. CL King upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.30.

RUTH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.15. 19,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 2.41.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 186.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130,359 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 255,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 34,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth about $666,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

