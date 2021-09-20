PlayGame Price Reaches $0.0004 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, PlayGame has traded down 5% against the dollar. PlayGame has a total market cap of $359,940.01 and approximately $5,911.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00054526 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00125088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00011840 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00044064 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

