Analysts Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $30.63. 4,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $886,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

