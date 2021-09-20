Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

VCISY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Shares of VCISY traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 126,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,256. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Vinci has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $27.12.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

