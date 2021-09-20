Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded down $16.61 on Monday, reaching $324.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,131. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $140.90 and a 52-week high of $343.83. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

