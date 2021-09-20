Analysts Anticipate Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Vericel posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 1,415.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL traded down $3.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 260.07 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99. Vericel has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

