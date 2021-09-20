CoinFi (COFI) Hits Market Cap of $581,508.58

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $581,508.58 and approximately $20,786.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00125013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044464 BTC.

COFI is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

