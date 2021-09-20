Zacks: Analysts Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.34. CVB Financial reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.43 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVBF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.88. The company had a trading volume of 83,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,482. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.54.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.