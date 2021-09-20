Dexter V. Perry Buys 650 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FBNC traded down $1.58 on Monday, hitting $39.47. 6,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,216. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.36. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $48.83.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 11.75%. On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.